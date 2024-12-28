<i>IC814: The Kandahar Hijack</i> to <i>Thappad</i>, 5 Anubhav Sinha Movies And Shows That Made A Deep Impact

Anubhav Sinha's last release, the Netflix show, IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, which premiered in August 2024, earned widespread acclaim for its storytelling.

The series which is based on the harrowing 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC814, marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most traumatic events in Indian aviation history.

Not just this show, the filmmaker has constantly redefined his craft over the years, evolving from creating mainstream entertainers to socially conscious films that resonate deep with the subtleties of the society.

Whether exploring communal harmony, caste dynamics, gender equality, or historical events, his films transcend the boundaries of entertainment to spark thought and inspire dialogue.

Here are five of Anubhav's most notable movies and TV shows that provoked thought, challenged norms, and left a lasting impact on audiences:

Mulk (2018)

A deeply moving courtroom drama that explores the strength of family bonds in the face of communal prejudice, Mulk portrays a Muslim family's fight to reclaim their honour. The filmmakers highlights the importance of understanding and empathy in bridging societal divides.

With compelling performances by Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, Mulk delivers a heartwarming and thought-provoking message about unity and justice, making it an essential watch for all.

Article 15 (2019)

Article 15 sheds light on caste discrimination in India with a narrative that is both engaging and empowering.

Through the journey of a principled police officer, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, the film raises awareness about the importance of justice and inclusivity. Anubhav's masterful direction makes it not only an eye-opening story, but also inspires hope for a more equal and fair society.

Thappad (2020)

A groundbreaking film that challenges the normalisation of domestic violence and advocates for women's dignity and self-worth, Thappad was a powerful reminder to all Indian women.

The story of Amrita, played with remarkable grace by Taapsee Pannu, showed once again that respect is the foundation of every relationship. With its uplifting message and nuanced storytelling, Thappad became a rallying cry for gender equality and left an indelible impact on audiences.

Bheed (2023)

Set during the COVID-19 lockdown, Bheed is a visually striking and emotionally charged exploration of the migrant crisis.

The film's monochrome aesthetic underscores the stark realities faced by millions, while its heartfelt storytelling throws light on their strength and resilience.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar deliver powerful performances in this poignant and inspiring film that reaffirms the enduring spirit of humanity.

IC814: The Kandahar Hijack (2024)

Released on August 29, 2024, IC814: The Kandahar Hijack unfolds across five airports, five countries, seven days, 188 passengers, and a billion Indian hearts.

Adapted from the book Flight Into Fear: The Captain's Story by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhary, it took the show six years of research, writing, and production.

Anubhav Sinha masterfully recreates the tension and drama of the 1999 hijacking, going beyond the event itself to showcase the courage, unity, and determination of everyone involved.

