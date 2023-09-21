Vicky Kaushal's This 'Habit' Makes Katrina Kaif 'Furious'

Vicky and Katrina. (Courtesy: KatrinaKaif)

Vicky Kaushal, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming family drama, The Great Indian Family, has said that his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, makes him “fall in love with her every day.” Vicky Kaushal also opened up about his one habit that makes Katrina furious, and his go-to method to calm her down. In a recent interview with Sidharth Kannan, the actor was asked — “did Katrina Kaif give you any tips to work in the YRF (Yash Raj Films)-verse?” To this, Vicky Kaushal said, “Unke tips tab aate hai jab mujhe koi song karna hota hai, aur mujhe dance karna hota hai. Tab mujhe bahut tips milte hai (She gives tips only when I have to do a song or dance. Then, I get a lot of tips) ki you know this can be better and that can be better. Tab tips aate hai.” FYI: The Great Indian Family marks Vicky Kaushal's first project under the YRF banner. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has done a series of films including Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, New York and Thugs Of Hindostan among others with YRF.

Vicky Kaushal also shared Katrina Kaif's reaction to his dance in The Great Indian Family. The actress found the dance “very endearing, and cute.” Vicky Kaushal said, “Isme acha laga unhe (Katrina Kaif). Unhone gana dekha… (she saw the song) she really liked it and she said, ‘It's looking very endearing and very cute'.” So far, the makers of The Great Indian Family have unveiled two songs – titled Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja and Sahibaa.

During the same interview, Vicky Kaushal also revealed that his habit of “forgetting” things often makes his wife [Katrina Kaif] “furious.” And, when it comes to calming down “angry Katrina”, the actor said, “Just give her a hug to not let her go off.”

Before this, Vicky Kaushal told Zoom that Katrina Kaif is his biggest “fashion police.” He said, “She [Katrina Kaif] often says, ‘Yeh kya pehen liya. Yeh kya pehen liya. [What are you wearing?]' Maina kaha dekho, ‘4 shirt hai, 4 denim hai, 4 T-shirt hai, isi ko mai ghumaunga. Yeh hi hai. Yeh hi chalega. Ab she has given up. [I said, “See I have 4 shirts, 4 denims, 4 T-shirts. I will keep wearing these only. This will only work. And, now she has given up].”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are couple goals. They got married in December 2021.

Meanwhile, The Great Indian Family will hit the theatres on September 22.