Emmys 2024: Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Paint The Award Ceremony Red With Mushy Moments

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco lit up the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards and how. Although the couple didn't walk the red carpet together on television's biggest night, they were pictured spotting some mushy moments inside the venue. Selena looked stunning as ever in a custom black velvet Ralph Lauren Collection gown, featuring a hand-embellished pave neckline and a flowing train. She accessorised her look with Tiffany & Co. jewellery, including drop earrings, bracelets and several rings.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were seated in the front row beside the actress' close friends and co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, where they were seen holding hands and enjoying each other's company throughout the event.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/wJMLo9Rhk1 — Selena Gomez News (@OfficialSGnews) September 16, 2024

This year, Selena Gomez received her first solo nomination for Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Mabel in Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building. Following her nomination, the singer-actress shared that her co-stars had sent her a thoughtful surprise. “I received flowers from [Martin Short and Steve Martin],” she told The Hollywood Reporter in August. “Since Marty is all over the world and Steve is in New York, we can't be together right now, but we'll celebrate when we're reunited.”

In her September cover story for Vanity Fair, Selena Gomez also spoke about her relationship with Benny Blanco and how it has broadened her perspective on love and marriage. The couple has been publicly dating since December 2023, after years of collaboration on hits like 2015's Same Old Love and 2019's I Can't Get Enough.