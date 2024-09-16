Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress For Playing Princess Diana In <i>The Crown</i>

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki has earned her place in Emmy history. At the 2024 Emmys, the 34-year-old actress won Best Supporting Actress In A Drama for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown. This victory marks the first time an Australian actress has secured this award.

"I didn't write anything down because I'm very superstitious and now I'm in a real pickle, so I'm going to do this quickly," Elizabeth Debicki humorously said as she accepted her award on Sunday night.

She went on to express her gratitude to Peter Morgan, the show's creator. "Thank you, Peter. Thank you for making this show. Thank you for trusting me with this," she said. She also thanked the cast and crew before reflecting on her role as Princess Diana. "Playing this part, based on this unparalleled, incredible human being has been my great privilege," she added.

ICYDK, Elizabeth Debicki began her role as Princess Diana in the show's fifth season and continued into its sixth and final season, which explored the years from 1997 to 2005, including Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed and the tragic car accident that took their lives.

The 76th annual Emmy Awards, co-hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, were broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.