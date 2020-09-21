Emmys 2020: Pyjamas Are Forgiving, As Seen On Rachel Brosnahan And Others

Rachel Brosnahan shared this image. (courtesy: rachelbrosnahan)

Red carpet looks are cool for sure but have you ever seen a bunch of stars chilling in pyjamas for an award ceremony as prestigious as the Emmys. If not, you are certainly in for a treat. The 72nd edition of the Emmy Awards was unconventional in every sense. From the host addressing an empty auditorium (we think, Jimmy Kimmel did a great job), to the winners receiving their trophies sitting at home. Fire on stage and an unexpected F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion added to the fun but watching the nominees opting for comfort over couture was just something else. This year, many Emmy nominees opted for low-key albeit super cool outfits. Topping the list would be Rachel Brosnahan, who was nominated for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Rachel Brosnahan's OOTD was uber cool nightwear (extra points for the swag). Sharing a picture on social media, she wrote: "Pajamas but make it fashion. Shout out and massive thanks to some badass New Yorkers for making our #EmmysAtHome dreams come true."

Before Jennifer Aniston slipped into a sleek black gown, she gave us a sneak peek into her prep session. Key ingredients were - pyjamas, the "other kind" of mask and her million-dollar smile. "Emmys prep... in my other mask. Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we've seen this year," she wrote.

Leave it to filmmaker Taika Waititi to pull off the quirkiest of outfit with utmost ease. Only this time, his pick was a tee and a pair of shorts. "Emmys ready... to go back to sleep.#emmys2020 #whatwedointheshadows #mandalorian #hotelquarantine," he wrote.

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil perfectly summed up the mood of 2020 Emmys and wrote: "No bra? No heels? No problem. Wearing PJ's to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for. I still did my make-up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because... It's what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine."

Here are some more Emmy looks that we loved. Because comfort > everything else.

