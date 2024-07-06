Emma Roberts Reveals Aunt Julia Roberts' Movies As Her 'Comfort' Picks

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: Emma Roberts)

Actress Emma Roberts has revealed that she watches her Oscar-winning aunt Julia Roberts' acclaimed films for comfort when she is by herself. She has these films saved on her device. Emma, who is Julia Roberts' niece, also expressed her eagerness to collaborate on a project with her aunt. She stated that while they haven't yet found the ideal opportunity, she believes the perfect project will materialise in the future.

In an interview with Variety, as reported by people.com, Emma said, “I watch her (Julia Roberts') movies when I'm on location and by myself. I have movies of hers downloaded on my computer that I watch for comfort. My Best Friend's Wedding and America's Sweethearts are my safe movies.”

When asked if the two might ever work together in a movie, the Space Cadet actress said, “I would love to find the perfect project for me and my aunt, and I know that there will be something. But it's never been the right thing. She's the best, and I want to do something with her. We send each other books and talk about stuff, but it hasn't been right.”

Emma, the daughter of Julia's older brother Eric Roberts, has opened up about her relationship with the veteran actress in past interviews, always maintaining that there's no pressure to live up to Julia's success.

Speaking about her own work, the Madame Web actress discussed how she tunes out the criticism she sometimes receives. In her recently released comedy-romance Space Cadet, Emma plays the role of Rex Simpson, a Florida party girl who becomes the only hope for a NASA space program.