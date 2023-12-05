Emily Blunt Shares How The Office Fans React When They Spot Her With John Krasinski: 'Wish You Were With Pam'

John Krasinski with Emily Blunt. (courtesy: johnkrasinski)

The popular sitcom The Office may have ended more than a decade ago but that doesn't mean fans of the NBC comedy are over the relationship between Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer). On the latest episode of Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Krasinski's wife, Emily Blunt, admitted fans aren't always happy to see her out with her 13-year-old husband and they yell at her, reported People. The Office is an American sitcom television series that follows the daily lives of office workers at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company's Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch. It ran on NBC for nine seasons, from March 24, 2005, until May 16, 2013.

The Office's original cast included Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and BJ Novak; however, the ensemble cast changed frequently throughout the series' existence. Outside of the core cast, notable actors include Ed Helms, Rashida Jones, Amy Ryan, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, James Spader, Ellie Kemper, and Catherine Tate.

"Do you know how many people still yell out, 'I wish you were with Pam!' like when I'm walking next to him?" Blunt, 40, shared. "'Where's Pam?' I'm like, 'She's not here!'"

When asked if she had met Fischer, she replied, "She's the best. She's one of our dearest friends. We love Jenna." Jenna Fischer, 49, acknowledged in 2020 that she finds it difficult to explain to fans that she and John Krasinski, 44, are only former on-screen lovers on 'An Oral History of The Office'.

"People don't know how John and I are not a couple in real life," Fischer told host Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the series at the time. "They don't understand it."

During the nine seasons of The Office, Jim and Pam flirted, dated, broke up, reconciled, married, had two children, and eventually relocated from Scranton to Austin, Texas.

"I don't know how to explain it, because it's a little bit like telling kids there's no Santa," she added. Fischer explained that she feels like she has to "justify" why she and Krasinski aren't "actually in love." Krasinski has been married to Blunt since 2010, while Fischer tied the knot to writer and director Lee Kirk the same year. She was previously married to James Gunn from 2000 to 2008.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress previously acknowledged her on-screen connection with Krasinski.

"Oh, John and I have real chemistry," she shared. "There's like a real part of me that is Pam and a real part of him that's Jim, and those parts of us were genuinely in love with one another."

However, Krasinski clarified that his former costar's words were misconstrued. "I think that was wildly misquoted or taken out of context," Krasinski told The Daily Beast at the time.

"I'm sure she was trying to say something nice about how genuine the acting relationship was--of bringing a relationship that became that popular onscreen - and I think we both feel it's such an honour to be a part of that relationship," reported People.

