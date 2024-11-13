Actor John Krasinski Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' Of 2024 By People Magazine

Mr Krasinski first rose to fame as Jim in the U.S. version of The Office

John Krasinski has been named People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2024. The announcement was made Tuesday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The news follows some online confusion, as a magazine clipping featuring Benny Blanco led many to believe he had received the title. Krasinski succeeds last year's honoree, Patrick Dempsey.

Known for his role in The Office, Mr Krasinski later launched the A Quiet Place franchise and starred in Amazon's action series Jack Ryan. In an interview with People, he joked that his wife, actress Emily Blunt, might fulfil her promise to use his cover as wallpaper in their home. The 45-year-old said his reaction to the news was "just immediate blackout...Zero thoughts," he wondered if he was being pranked.

The earlier mix-up occurred when a clipping showed Benny Blanco at home with the words "Sexiest Man Alive Issue" nearby, causing internet speculation that he was this year's pick.

Mr Krasinski first rose to fame as Jim in the U.S. version of The Office before transforming into an action star in Jack Ryan, playing the Tom Clancy character previously portrayed by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, and Ben Affleck. He also co-wrote, directed, and starred in A Quiet Place, which expanded into a three-film series, and created the popular pandemic-era web series Some Good News.

This year, he released IF, his sixth directorial project about imaginary friends, which also starred Blunt. The couple shares two daughters.

Mr Krasinski told People in the issue, available Friday, that this new title might inspire more than just jokes at home.

"I think it's going to make me do more household chores," he quipped. "After this comes out, she'll be like, 'All right, that means you're going to really earn it here at home.' "

Previous title holders of People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' include Paul Rudd, Michael B Jordan, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, John Legend, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, and Channing Tatum. The feature has been an annual event for People magazine.



