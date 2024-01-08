Golden Globes 2024: Love Was In The Air When These Best-Dressed Celeb Couples Walked The Red Carpet

Golden Globes: Love Was In The Air With These Best-Dressed Celeb Couples

With the 81st Golden Globe taking place on January 7 in Los Angeles, we have finally kick-started the award season of 2024. This year at Golden Globe 2024, a few things ended up being more memorable than just the winners and their rousing acceptance speeches. Of course, we are talking about Hollywood stars' fashion picks for the golden night. From eye-catching risque couture to all things shimmery, the red carpet witnessed it all. But as the red carpet was rolled out, celebrity couples made sure to grab our eyeballs with their loved-up displays for the camera lens. Matching outfits to complementary looks, here are the best-dressed Hollywood couples from this year's Golden Globes.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The couple truly made a glamorous appearance at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous in her baby pink strapless gown with rosette sleeves extended out into a flowing cape that trailed behind her. She styled it with a shimmery pink clutch and matching diamond drop earrings. Ben Affleck looked sharp in his firmly fitted pantsuit. The crisp black number featured a blazer with peak collars and a matching bow on a white shirt.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

We witnessed Barbie and Ken walking hand in hand, as Margot Robbie strutted the red carpet with husband Tom Ackerly. The actress had her own Barbie moment in a hot pink sequin Armani gown. The strappy shimmery pick highlighted a V neckline. She styled the gown with a matching hued mesh peplum scarf draped around her arms. The Barbie producer, Tom Ackerly went with an all-black look with his shawl collar blazer, formal striped shirt, bow tie and straight trousers.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

A Quiet Place stars were truly one best-dressed couples on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe. Emily Blunt picked a sparkling semi-sheer gown by Alexander McQueen. The chiffon number featured an overall gold embellishment that flew down to form a see-through hem. The actor-turned-director, John Karsinki opted for a colorful suit with burgundy pants and a red suit jacket. He styled it all with a black bow tie on a white shirt.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

The two twinned in their all-black looks. Robert Downey Jr. picked a plum-hued suit with peak collars and an asymmetrical front. The Iron Man star styled it with a matching tie on his black formal shirt. Film Producer Susan slipped into a matching tea-length dress. The A-Line number came with spaghetti straps and was adorned with sequin work.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

The couple spread the monochrome magic on the red carpet. Heidi Klum slipped into an all-red strapless number. With a sweetheart neckline, the bodice featured the sequin work and flew down to form a ball gown-style hem with a dramatic train. The matching pumps helped her keep her look strictly red. In his all-black shawl-collared suit, Tom Kaulitz grabbed the limelight.

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford

Sunday night marked a rare red carpet-appearance for Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford. But when they decided to do it, the occasion called for twinning in all-black. The Saltburn actress wore the iconic lobster dress by Schiaparelli. The strapless number featured a sweetheart neckline that was adorned with drop beadwork. The vintage gown flowed into a mermaid skirt. The American-British singer looked handsome in his semi-formal look. He opted for a peak-collared blazer that he wore atop a black round-neck T-shirt and matching straight trousers. He completes it with formal shoes.

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley

We witnessed the perfect colour palette as Hollywood stars Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet. Sofia channelled her inner princess in a cream off-shoulder gown. The heavily embellished number was covered with sequins that flew down to form a tulle skirt with trail. A delicate-looking necklace and a slinky cuff bracelet added a minimal touch to her gleaming look. Justin Hartley complemented his wife in a tan-hued tuxedo. The peak-collared blazer was styled with a white formal shirt and black bow tie.

