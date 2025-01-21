<i>Emergency</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's Film Earns Less Than Alia Bhatt's <i>Jigra</i> On First Monday

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency saw a dip in its box office collection on its first Monday. On day 4, the movie earned ₹1 crore in the domestic market, according to a Sacnilk report. The film had an overall 7.11% Hindi occupancy on January 20. With this, Emergency's total collection now stands at ₹11.35 crore, the report added.

Emergency is a historical biographical drama that delves into one of India's most important periods. The film is set during the 21-month span, from 1975 to 1977, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the nation.

In Emergency, Kangana Ranaut plays Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher portrays Jayaprakash Narayan and Shreyas Talpade takes on the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The cast also includes Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and Satish Kaushik.

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Friday said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's (SGPC) demand for a ban on "Emergency" and the film's restricted screenings in parts of Punjab is a complete harassment of “art and the artist”.

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut responded to the proposed ban on Emergency by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in Punjab. The controversy began when SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and demanded a ban on the film.

As a result, several theatres in cities like Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda refrained from screening the movie. Police forces were deployed outside malls and cinemas across the state to maintain order.

Reacting to the situation, Kangana Ranaut said, "This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened.

"I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh, I have closely observed and followed Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film #Emergency.” Read the full story here.

Kangana Ranaut also takes on the role of director for Emergency. The project has been produced under her banner, Manikarnika Films, in collaboration with Zee Studios.