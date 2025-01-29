<i>Emergency</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Kangana Ranaut's Film Crosses Rs 17 Crore Mark

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency released on January 17. Despite a decent opening, the film failed to bring the audience to the theatre and witnessed a sharp dip in its box office collection.



Emergency minted Rs 20 lakh on its second Tuesday, reported Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 17.10 crore. The movie had an overall 7.23% occupancy rate in the Hindi market on January 28, added the report.



Before Emergency's release, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) called for a ban on the film in several parts of Punjab.



Several cinemas in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, and Bathinda refrained from screening the political drama following protests by SGPC members. Authorities deployed police forces outside malls and theatres across the state to maintain order.



Slamming the decision of SGPC, Kangana Ranaut shared a note on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “This is complete harassment of art and the artist; Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened.”



She added, “I have the utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh, I have closely observed and followed the Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film Emergency.”

This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened.

I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh… https://t.co/VQEWMqiFih — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 17, 2025

Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency delves into one of the most tumultuous chapters in India's history after Independence.



The film is set during the 21 months from 1975 to 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a nationwide state of emergency.



Kangana plays the lead role of Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The supporting cast of the film includes Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Vishak Nair in pivotal roles.

