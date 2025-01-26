<i>Emergency</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Kangana Ranaut's Film Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Emergency has been struggling at the box office after its opening weekend. However, the film finally crossed the Rs 15 crore mark at the domestic box office on its ninth day of release.

The film's performance at the ticket counters has been as follows: It earned Rs 2.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 3.6 crore on day 2, Rs 4.25 crore on day 3, Rs 1.05 crore on day 4, Rs 1 crore on day 5, Rs 1 crore on day 6, and Rs 0.9 crore on day 7. This brought the total for its first week to Rs 14.3 crore at the domestic box office.

Emergency went on to earn Rs 0.4 crore on its second Friday and around Rs 0.85 crore on its second Saturday, bringing its total domestic box office earnings to Rs 15.55 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 19.40% on Saturday.

According to Sacnilk, Emergency's morning shows had an occupancy of 9.65%, while the afternoon shows saw an occupancy of 17.15%. The evening shows had an occupancy of 26.86% and the night shows recorded an occupancy of 23.93%.

Kangana Ranaut's film has faced competition at the box office from Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. The film made Rs 12.25 crore on its opening day and earned Rs 21.50 crore on its first Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani's Azaad has seen a sharp decline in its box office numbers. The film earned Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 1.3 crore on day 2, Rs 1.75 crore on day 3, Rs 0.65 crore on day 4, Rs 0.6 crore on day 5, Rs 0.55 crore on day 6, and Rs 0.42 crore on day 7.

By the end of its first week, Azaad had collected a total of Rs 6.77 crore. The film added Rs 0.11 crore on day 8 and Rs 0.14 crore on day 9, bringing its total collection to Rs 7.06 crore.