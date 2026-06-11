Elizabeth Hurley Marks 61st Birthday With Glamorous Bikini Beach Snap

Elizabeth Hurley turned 61 on June 10. The actress celebrated her birthday by sharing a vibrant beach photo on Instagram.

She could be seen posing in a yellow string bikini against a stunning ocean backdrop. Holding a colourful tie-dye towel and flashing a big smile, Hurley looked right at home enjoying a relaxed day by the water.

Alongside the picture, the actress reflected on how her outlook on life has changed over the years.

“Happy Birthday to me! I used to fear that as every year passed, my life might get less exciting and I'd get more and more world weary… but I'm pleased to tell you that if you hang on in and keep your chin up, nothing could be further from the truth. I am LOVING my life today,” she wrote.

The birthday message continued with Hurley expressing appreciation for the people around her.

She said she feels “truly blessed and grateful to be surrounded by the most extraordinary friends and family,” adding that their love and support make her life even better.

The actress also thanked her followers for sticking by her throughout the years.

“I'd also like to say a HUGE thank you to the best fans & followers in the world for your loyalty and kindness. This year has been a helluva ride already and I can't wait to see what's next,” she wrote.

Among the first people to respond was Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, who shared a simple but heartfelt message.

“God, I love you,” he commented on the post.

Away from social media, Hurley has also been enjoying a happy chapter in her personal life. The actress has been linked to country singer Billy Ray Cyrus since 2025.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Hurley opened up about their life together, saying they split their time between Tennessee and England.

“We both love the countryside, where I'm usually wielding power tools in the garden whilst Billy strums his guitar under a tree," she said. "We obsessively watch birds of prey and light lots of bonfires. It's bliss."