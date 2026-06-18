Elf Actor Faizon Love Detained In Tampa On Contempt Of Court And Criminal Contempt Of Court Charges

Faizon Love, best known for his roles in “Elf” and “Couples Retreat,” was arrested in Tampa, Florida. On Tuesday, June 16, the veteran actor-comedian was detained at the Hillsborough County Jail on contempt of court and criminal contempt of court.

The 58-year-old is being held on no bond.

According to court records, Tiffany Lee reopened a declaration-of-paternity case on June 11 that involved Love, but it is still unclear if it is connected to his arrest.

Faizon Love's Other Legal Cases

Love has faced a number of legal troubles in the past. In March 2017, he was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, on allegations that he physically assaulted a valet at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Video footage appeared to show the actor grabbing the valet by the neck and throwing him to the ground. He initially pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge but later entered a no-contest plea. In the aftermath of the incident, Love claimed that he got physical with the valet after the victim spat on him. Love was fined $500 and a 180-day suspended sentence in that case.

The following year, a former personal assistant sued Love for sexual harassment. The case was later settled.

In 2022, Love was charged by another former personal assistant for sexually harassing her while she worked for him at his Gwinnett County, Georgia, home.

Felony Assault Charge On Faizon Love

Love is currently facing a felony assault charge in San Diego, stemming from an altercation with a hotel clerk in August 2024. Prosecutors allege that he tore a credit card reader from its mount and threw it at the employee, striking her in the head.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, along with an enhancement alleging the victim suffered great bodily injury. Love has pleaded not guilty, and a trial is currently scheduled for August 2026.