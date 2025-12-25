Watch: Hilarious Video Shows "Awesome" Father Surprising Daughter In Elf Costume, Internet Reacts

A father's Christmas surprise for his daughter has gone viral on social media, with the mother calling it a moment that "raised the embarrassment bar". The father dressed up as Buddy the Elf from the iconic Christmas movie to pick up his daughter from school, leaving her shocked and laughing.

The video, shared by Katie S Page, the mother, shows the girl waiting for her father with her schoolbag, only to be surprised when he appears in a full elf costume. The video shows the girl covering her face, trying to run away, laughing. Her father says, "Hey! It's me."

"The embarrassment bar has been raised. She may never recover. Merry Christmas!" Page wrote.

Watch the video here:

The viral video gained huge traction, with over 30 million views, 1.5 million likes and more than 15,000 comments. Social media users called it a heartwarming moment that will be etched in the girl's memory forever.

"And all the other kids are secretly wishing their dad was that fun," one user wrote.

"He wouldn't have done that if he didn't love her! She's a very lucky girl to have such an awesome dad!!" another said.

"That girl is going to grow up with more self-confidence than any of her friends. Good for you, Dad! You're one of the good ones!" a third wrote.