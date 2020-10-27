Ekta Kapoor's cake appreciation post is Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki:

Ekta Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy ektarkapoor)

Ekta Kapoor has an impressive collection of throwback photos and she shares them with her Instafam every now and then. Ekta recently posted a cake appreciation post, which is an adorable childhood memory from what appears to be Tusshar Kapoor's birthday. In the photo, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor can be seen posing with birthday boy Tusshar Kapoor while Ekta is standing by the cake because: "It was your b'day but I only want the cake," she wrote. Ekta Kapoor has also tagged Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to the photo, who just couldn't believe she was part of the birthday party: "Is that me at the back?" she wrote in the comments section.

Earlier this month, Ekta shared yet another throwback, with which she gave herself a shout-out for her body confidence. "Me with my cousins! Not that I'm a fan of body shaming! But full marks for that smirky confidence," Ekta Kapoor captioned the blast from the past.

Ekta Kapoor is best known for producing shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and of course Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ekta Kapoor became a single parent when she welcomed son Ravie via surrogacy in January last year. Ekta followed the footsteps of his brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor, who opted for surrogacy and welcomed son Laksshya in 2016.