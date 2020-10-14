Ekta Kapoor Gives Herself 'Full Marks For Confidence' In This Throwback

Ekta Kapoor shared this throwback (courtesy ektarkapoor)

Ekta Kapoor, who often gets into self-critical mode with her posts on Instagram, gave a shout-out to her body confidence as a kid. On Wednesday, Ekta took a trip down memory lane and chanced upon a photo of herself with her cousins from what appears to be her teenage days. Ekta, who applauded her "smirky confidence" as seen in the photo, clarified that she in no way supports body shaming and that the post is simply a delightful throwback memory. "Me with my cousins! Not that I'm a fan of body shaming! But full marks for that smirky confidence," Ekta Kapoor captioned the blast from the past.

Here, take a look:

Earlier this month, Ekta Kapoor shared a glimpse of one of her old photoshoots. Ekta said she considers it to be a "disaster" till date. "Took more time to pose than dress up! First of all full length... secondly my fav clogs Ami Patel threw away... and third the coy angle, uff! Disaster for Avinash Gowariker! Need more pics... full length where I'm not hiding behind someone! But I don't think there are any," she described the memory.

Here are some more photos from Ekta Kapoor's throwback treasury:

Ekta Kapoor is best known for producing shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and of course Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ekta Kapoor became a single parent when she welcomed son Ravie via surrogacy in January last year. Ekta followed the footsteps of his brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor, who opted for surrogacy and welcomed son Laksshya in 2016.