Ekta Kapoor Says She Was A 'Disaster' In This Photoshoot. We Think She Did Well

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, in a throwback kind of a mood, took a trip down memory lane and dug out an old photo from hers from a photoshoot. "Old shoot alert!" Ekta began her post. In the Throwback Thursday treat, Ekta can be seen dressed in a pair of denims and a white shirt, posing with a cute smile. While we think she did pretty well, Ekta said she considers it to be a "disaster" till date. "Took more time to pose than dress up! First of all full length... secondly my fav clogs Ami Patel threw away... and third the coy angle, uff! Disaster for Avinash Gowariker! Need more pics... full length where I'm not hiding behind someone! But I don't think there are any," Ekta Kapoor captioned her photo.

Ekta Kapoor has an impressive collection of throwback photos in her treasury, some of which she shares every now and then on her Instagram. In May, she posted this blast from the past featuring herself as a kid and her parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. "Well well! We have come a long way! Guess wat my dad is thinking," Ekta had captioned her post.

Ekta Kapoor had also trended a great deal for these throwback memories, featuring Smriti Irani, who is now a Union Minister, and ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial. Smriti Irani is best-known for playing Tulsi Virani in Ekta's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. "Then and now. What a throwback," Ekta captioned her post.

Ekta Kapoor is best known for producing shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and of course Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ekta Kapoor became a single parent when she welcomed son Ravie via surrogacy in January last year. Ekta followed the footsteps of his brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor, who opted for surrogacy and welcomed son Laksshya in 2016.