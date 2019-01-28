Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Trailer 2: Anil Kapoor, Sonam And Rajkummar Rao's Tale Of 'Family, Love And Acceptance'

Sonam Kapoor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the film (Image courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The film marks Anil Kapoor's first film with Sonam The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar The film releases on February 1

The makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga unveiled the second trailer just few days prior to the release of the film. The Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed film featuring real life father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla is a story about "family", "love" and "acceptance". As evident from the first trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, it is not the usual love story that we are accustomed to seeing in most of the films today. The trailer begins with Anil Kapoor declaring the nikaah of his daughter Sweety (Sonam Kapoor) to Rajkummar Rao, who appears to be a close acquaintance of the family. Sonam, who is clearly not happy with marriage prospect, decides to compromise her happiness for her family if Rajkummar is ready to take the leap with her. "Yeh hi sahi hai, agar tumhe accept hai toh main tumse shaadi karungi. Life mein sab compromise kartein hai, apni family ke liye main itna toh kar sakti hoon," Sonam says in the trailer.

All hell breaks loose when Sweety's brother realizes that she is not in love with someone else. Though his identity is not revealed in the trailer, clearly the family resentful of this union.

Watch the second trailer of I>Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga here:

Anil Kapoor along with daughter Sonam, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla and filmmaker Shelly Chopra Dhar unveiled the second trailer of the film. Sharing glimpses from the trailer launch event, the 62-year-old actor wrote: "Unveiled the second trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and am overwhelmed by the love and support, especially from these girls and guys! We've poured our hearts into this film and can now share it with you... 3 days to ELKDTAL."

Unveiled the second trailer of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga and am overwhelmed by the love and support, especially from these girls and guys! We've poured our hearts into this film and can now share it with you... 3 days to ELKDTAL pic.twitter.com/Va4s5Ow8Ji — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 28, 2019

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga releases on February 1, 2019.