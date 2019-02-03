Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Star Cast Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra And Others At Vidhu Vinod Chopra's House Party

On Saturday, Ek Ladki... producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra hosted a house party and called over the cast and crew of his recently released film

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 03, 2019 10:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Star Cast Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra And Others At Vidhu Vinod Chopra's House Party

Regina Cassandra, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla at the house party


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Singers Sukhwinder Singh, Darshan Raval also attended the party
  2. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga hit the screens on Friday
  3. The film opened to positive reviews from the critics

On Saturday, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra hosted a house party and called over the cast and crew of his recently released film. Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of Sonam Kapoor's reel life father Balbir Choudhary in the Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed film, checked in at the party dressed in a black traditional outfit. The 62-year-old actor, who walked the ramp for celebrated designer Raghavendra Rathore at Lakme Fashion Week with niece Janhvi Kapoor last night, arrived in the same outfit which he wore for the event. Actress Regina Cassandra, who plays one of the female protagonists in the film, was also part of the house party. For the house party, Juhi Chawla was dressed in pink and white traditional outfit. Singers Sukhwinder Singh, Darshan Raval and Arjun Kanungo also attended the party. Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were not photographed at the party.
 

7kkv2j08
4npik8dg
a53p81so
nvkrii5g
ur4vb4u8

Sonam Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which hit the screens on Friday, did not have a very impressive start at the box office. Despite opening at the theatres with positive reviews, the film garnered Rs 3.30 crore on Day 1.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 4 stars it of 5. "In the end, it is a sensitive, tender and humour-laced melodrama that hinges as much on the relationship between a lonely, misunderstood small-town Punjab girl and her doting father as on the heroine's sexual orientation, which drives her into a difficult-to-break shell," he wrote.

Speaking about the film in an interview to news agency IANS, Rajkummar Rao said that Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is all about "acceptance". "This film is more about acceptance. This is a family film, relationship drama, it is about friendship, love. I believe there has to be equality, you can't judge someone based on sexual preference. It is their life and who they want as their partners, it is a normal thing. It talks about things that are relevant in our society," Rajkummar Rao said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ek ladki ko dekha to aisa lagaek ladki ko dekha star cast

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2019Live TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusIncome Tax

................................ Advertisement ................................