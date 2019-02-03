Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Collection Day 2: Sonam Kapoor's Film Earns Close To Rs 8 Crore

Anil Kapoor, Sonam and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the film (Image courtesy taranadarsh)

Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has witnessed an "upward trend" on the second day of release, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed film, which hit the screens on Friday, is performing well in the metros. Sunday (Day 3) and the weekdays are very "crucial" for the film. The film which earned Rs 4.65 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), currently stands at Rs 7.95 crore. "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga shows an upward trend (at metros specifically), but Day 2 growth should've been more since Day 1 was low... Growth on Day 2 (vis-a-vis Day 1): 40.91%... Day 3 + weekdays crucial... Friday Rs 3.30 crore, Saturday Rs 4.65 crore. Total: Rs 7.95 cr (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

According to a Box Office India report, the subject of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has been "rejected" by audience hence the "poor" box office numbers. "The film has remained poor at the box office. There was 40 per cent growth on Saturday which can be regarded good for some films but for this film which did not open and the bulk of the business coming from multiplexes which have the best growth on Saturday it is a bad result. The subject matter of the film has been rejected outright which is no surprise," the report stated.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opened to positive reviews from the critics. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave the film 4 stars out of 5. "The story is simple enough and is told in a manner that could be faulted for being overly chaste - the same-sex lovers embrace a few times but they do not as much as plant a kiss on each other's cheeks, let alone lips - but the film achieves something far bigger than a Bollywood crowd-pleaser can. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a significant film because of its provenance (it comes from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's production stable) and also because of the support of Bollywood actors who've dared. The warmth and wry wit that the film is couched in makes it that much better," he wrote.

Apart from Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Regina Cassandra and Juhi Chawla.