Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga... Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Can Tell You

Akshay, Twinkle, Karan Kapadia, Sonam and Anand at Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga screening.

On the eve of the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor watched the film with their family, friends and colleagues at a special screening. Sonam's husband Aanad Ahuja and cousin Janhvi were among the attendees. Sonam's PadMan co-star Akshay Kumar attended with his writer wife Twinkle Khanna and brother-in-law Karan Kapadia. Actresses Regina Cassandra and Juhi Chawla also joined team Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga but Rajkummar Rao skipped the screening. Janhvi, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, looked chic in a floral printed short dress while Sonam opted for a blue floor-length dress with flower-motif. Juhi Chawla picked a shimmery outfit while Regina opted for a basic printed tunic. Swara Bhasker, Sonam's co-star of Veere Di Wedding and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo looked bright.

Here are pictures from the screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga:

On social media, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle praised team Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga for the fabulous film. "In one word, it's brilliant," he captioned a post on Instagram. In a separate post he wrote for Sonam: "Hats off to this woman! Sonam Kapoor, take a bow for making this film, deals with an important subject so wonderfully." Twinkle also wrote about the movie: "A wonderful movie that stays with you Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is both relevant and funny. Sonam Kapoor is absolutely lovely."

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is the story of a father and daughter coming to terms with each other's choice of romantic partners. The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.