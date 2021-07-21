Eid Mubarak: See How Pooja Batra And Nawab Shah Celebrated

Pooja Batra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: poojabatra)

Eid Mubarak, guys. On Wednesday, actress Pooja Batra and her husband, actor Nawab Shah, treated their fans to beautiful pictures from their Eid celebrations. Dressed in an off-white embroidered kurti and sharara set, Pooja Batra looks every bit of stunning in the pictures. She accessorised her look with bangles, earrings and a neckpiece. Nawab Shah looks dashing in a purple kurta as he clicks the selfies in their home. "Eid Mubarak, may all be blessed with joy, peace, health and happiness," Pooja Batra wrote in the caption of her post. Take a look:

Sharing a reel featuring himself and Pooja Batra, Nawab Shah wished his fans like this: "Eid Mubarak."

Pooja Batra, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 1997 film Virasat and has featured in several Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films like Sisindri, Vishwavidhaata, Saazish, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Nayak: The Real Hero and Hum Tum Shabana, married Nawab Shah in 2019. She shared a page from her family album recently on Instagram. See the photo here:

On their anniversary earlier this month, Nawab Shah posted a bunch of photos of himself and Pooja and wished her in the most adorable way on social media. He wrote: "Thank you for being in my life, Thnku for the love and care for your generous heart and your loving soul. Thnku universe for this gift of togetherness. Happy anniversary, my love."

Nawab Shah made his acting debut with the 2000 film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. He has starred in films like Sarfarosh, Kartoos, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, Ittefaq, Musafir, Lakshya, Jaan-E-Mann, Luck, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Humshakals, Dilwale, Tiger Zinda Hai and Dabangg 3.

Pooja Batra's last Bollywood film was 2017 psychological thriller Mirror Game.