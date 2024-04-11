Eid 2024: Kiran Rao Posts Fam-Jam Clip With Aamir Khan, His Sister Nikhat And Others

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan with family. (courtesy: raodyness)

Aamir Khan might be a social media recluse but we got as glimpse of his Eid celebrations with his family courtesy his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao's latest Instagram entry. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao can be seen twinning and winning in white outfits in the video. The video also features Aamir Khan's mom Zeenat Hussain, his sister Nikhat and other guests. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Azad is seen all smiles in the clip. "Eid Mubarak to all. May this year bring us peace and love," Kiran Rao captioned the post from the festivities.

Check out Kiran Rao's post here:

Earlier during the day, Aamir Khan was pictured with sons Junaid and Azad at his Mumbai residence. When a paparazzo asked the actor to pose solo, he said, "Saath mein lete hain yaar (Let's pose together only)." The actor wished the paparazzi stationed outside his building and distributed sweets to them. Take a look at the trio posing together:

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."