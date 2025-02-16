Ed Sheeran's Gurgaon Concert Was The '<i>Perfect</i>' Ending To His India Tour. Bonus - Lisa Mishra

Ed Sheeran wrapped up his six-city + - = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour with an unforgettable performance in Gurgaon on Saturday (February 15), marking his debut in the city.

After mesmerising fans in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Shillong, the Grammy-winning artist took the stage to deliver a night of music that left the audience buzzing with excitement.

The evening started off with a stellar performance by Indian singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra, who set the tone for the night with hits like Mujhe Tum Nazar Se, Kabira and Sajna Ve.

As the sun set, anticipation was high, and when Ed Sheeran took the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers. Wearing a "Delhi" T-shirt, the singer greeted his fans with enthusiasm. "It's the last show of the tour - let's go, Delhi!" he said, before adding, "I first came to India 10 years ago, played in Mumbai, then again last year. But this is my first time in Delhi and I'm so excited to finally see all the incredible places across India that I've never had the chance to experience before."

Ed kicked off the show with Castle on the Hill, setting the stage for an evening full of energy and sing-alongs. The audience joined him immediately, singing every word. His use of a loop station, which allowed him to layer beats and melodies live, added a unique touch to the performance.

Throughout the night, Ed delivered hit after hit. He played his classic songs like Thinking Out Loud, Photograph, and You Need Me, I Don't Need You, as well as crowd favourites like Take It Back/Superstition/Ain't No Sunshine mashup and Shivers.

The excitement reached its peak when Ed performed Perfect, with the crowd singing the lyrics so loudly that it felt like a chorus led by the fans themselves.

As the concert neared its end, Ed reflected on his journey as an artist, sharing a story about his early years singing The A Team in London bars. "When I wrote this song, I really thought it would change everything for me. And I went in the next day and no one cared. I played it again the next day and no one cared. And the next day, no one cared. After about six months, people started caring," he recalled, giving the audience a glimpse into the beginnings of his career.

The night's finale was nothing short of spectacular. Ed changed into an Indian cricket jersey and performed his biggest hits, including Shape of You.

The energy was electric as fans waved their hands in the air, dancing and capturing the moment on their phones. The concert ended with Bad Habits.

Before leaving the stage, Ed thanked the fans for their warm welcome. "The last three weeks in India have been magical. I've learned a lot. Thank you for welcoming me, and hopefully, I will come back soon!" he said.

The + - = ÷ x Tour in India was produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live.