Ed Sheeran Ate Desi Meal At Asha Bhosle's Eatery. Guess What He Ordered?

British pop star Ed Sheeran makes no secret of his love of food - evidence in several interviews on the web - and we also know that Indian delicacies won his heart (and tummy) when he was here performing last year. So it should be no surprise to anyone that the Shape Of You singer dropped by Asha Bhosle's restaurant in Manchester this week. Ms Bhosle tweeted a picture of Ed Sheeran with the head chef, Ashwani Rangta, at the restaurant which is named Asha's after her. We don't know whether the photo was taken before or after the meal but Ed, his trademark ginger hair peeping out from under a cap, wears a rather satisfied smile in it.
If you are wondering what Ed Sheeran ordered, news agency ANI reports it was paneer vindaloo.
Here's Asha Bhosle's tweet:
Ed Sheeran with head chef Ashawani at our restaurant "Asha'" in Manchester, U.K. pic.twitter.com/fs2MdasDRK— ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 30, 2018
Last November, Ed Sheeran played his first ever concert in India, performing to a packed Jio Gardens in Mumbai. His concert outfit was a blue silk kurta with the name of his album Divide written on the back in Hindi.
The tadka in Ed's passage to India was desi khaana. After sampling some delicacies as a star-studded (we're talking Shah Rukh Khan and the like) party hosted in his honour by choreographer-director Farah Khan, Ed Sheeran followed up with a full feast after the concert. A source told mid-day, "Ed retreated to his hotel after the show. Having tasted Indian fare at Farah's party, he was keen to try out more delicacies. He gorged on dishes likepaneer bhurji, garlic naan, chhole bhature, biryani and chicken tikka."
Clearly, the paneer stuck in his mind.
Ed Sheeran played Manchester last month, giving four concerts in the local Etihad Stadium.