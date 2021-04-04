Kajol's Quick Recovery After Confusing Easter With Christmas. See Her ROFL Post

Kajol posted this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: @kajol)

It's Easter Day today. Many Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on the occasion on social media. We couldn't ignore actress Kajol's Instagram post. If you have ever confused Easter with Christmas, then you shouldn't ignore it as well. Kajol posted her Easter-special selfie on the platform and wished her fans on the occasion. In the picture, Kajol can be seen posing for the picture with her tongue out. She added a sticker of Easter Bunny ears on the top of her head. While Kajol's selfie is a treat to look at, her caption deserves your attention too. It is hilarious, we say.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress wished her Instafam a Happy Easter. She confused Easter With Christmas in her caption and wrote, "Dashing through the snow... " no no sorry wrong holiday...Happy Easter."

See her post here:

Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini and many others extended their greetings on Easter Day.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a still from his film Amar Akbar Anthony and wished his fans a Happy Easter. The picture is from the song My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves from the 1977 film, which showcased Easter Day celebrations.

See his tweet here:

T 3863 - greetings !! pic.twitter.com/MqckYchpgs — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2021

Karan Johar tweeted an animated picture of his family on the occasion. The text on the photo read, "Happy Easter...Love- The Johars."

"Happy Easter," Anil Kapoor's tweet read.

Hema Malini tweeted, "Time for introspection and to send up thanks to the Almighty for the gift of life."

Time for introspection and to send up thanks to the Almighty for the gift of life pic.twitter.com/wOs2iZXl2r — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 4, 2021

For the unversed, Easter Day celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The festival comes three days after Good Friday every year. Christmas, on the other hand, is celebrated on December 25 every year to remember Jesus Christ on his birthday.

Coming back to Kajol, the actress was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga (2021), in which she played the role of an Odissi dancer. The movie was directed by Renuka Shahane.

Kajol is married to Ajay Devgn. Nysa and Yug are their children.