Happy Easter 2021: 25 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images For Easter Sunday

Happy Easter 2021: Today is Easter Sunday, celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ

Today is Easter Sunday. It is a day to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter comes on the third day after his Crucifixion. According to records, Easter celebration started around the 2nd Century. Easter is a time to rejoice, be thankful and is forgive. Easterbrings new life and hope. This year, it's the second time that millions of Christians around the world are observing Easter amid restrictions because of coronavirus surges. This Easter stay home and be safe and enjoy the day with family; the Easter Bunny will surely bring the goodies and sweet treats your way today. Get cracking on an Easter Egg hunt and enjoy the Easter weekend. Happy Easter 2021!

Happy Easter Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Greetings, SMS, Status to share on Easter Sunday

Easter is a time to rejoice, be thankful, be assured that all is forgiven, so life extends beyond the soil of the earth. Happy Easter Sunday!

"The Earth laughs in flowers'' - Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime" - Martin Luther King Jr.

Hope the Easter Bunny brings all the sweet treats your way today.Happy Easter dear!

Happy Easter! Let's get cracking on an exciting Easter egg hunt!

Easter symbolizes renewal and new beginnings. Rejoice!

Cheers to new beginning. Happy Easter!

Celebrate Easter and remember the sacrifices Jesus made for mankind and the bountiful love he showered. Happy Easter 2021!

Let us learn to forgive our enemies like Jesus Christ and spread endless love. Happy Easter 2021!



Easter is the time to stop thinking about setbacks. The Lord will shower his divine blessings and mercy. Happy Easter 2021!

Sending youb eggs-tra love and chocolates on Easter to all of you!' Happy Easter!

I wish you immeasurable blessings, love, peace on this Easter day. Happy Easter!

May you help the needy ones and keep the attitude of gratitude. Happy Easter!

May your Easter day be fulfilled with endless possibilities. Happy Easter 2021!

Never get dejected in your life. Happy wonderful everlasting Easter wishes to you!

My loveand support are always with you. Happy Easter, my dear child!

Stand firm for the truth just like Jesus. Happy Easter, son!

He has risen to fill humanity with peace and love truth and free it from greed. Happy Easter 2021

Stay true to your values and have faith. Happy Easter 2021!

Happy Easter 2021: Easter eggs and Hot Cross Buns are a must today.

Easter is a time for grand feast with near and dear ones and lots of fun. Children look forward to the day for Easter bunny stories and of course eating delectable chocolate Easter eggs and games.

Easter comes after the Great Vigil, or Holy Saturday when Christians celebrate by lighting fires and candles to symbolize Jesus Christ's passing from death to life. The tolling bells in churches signify the end of Lent. The Resurrection was originally believed to be observed between sunset on Easter Saturday and sunrise on Easter Sunday and there are Easter mass held in churches after midnight.

Happy Easter 2021!