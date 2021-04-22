Earth Day 2021: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday Share Stunning Pics From Goa

Earth Day 2021: Janhvi and Ananya shared pics from Goa (courtesy Instagram)

On Earth Day, celebs flooded social media with heart-felt notes about giving back to nature and thanking Mother Earth. Among them, were actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, who shared a bunch of stunning photos from Goa, in their respective Instagram posts. Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently in Goa, flew back to Mumbai on Thursday evening while Ananya Panday checked into Goa on Wednesday. In her Earth Day post, Janhvi Kapoor addressed a note to the planet we call home and wrote about the lessons she has learnt during the pandemic: "But in the midst of this lesson that I know you're teaching us; that I hope we're close to having finally learnt - I learnt to live more freely and wholly than I ever have before. And I pray we make it through this, not just for me or the people of my country, or the world, but for the chance to make it up to you. To treat you better than we have before, to treat each other and ourselves better than we have before. To be a renewed earth. One who's beauty and life is only growing, never threatened."

Janhvi began her note by issuing an apology for missing out on the true meaning of home: "I'm sorry for every time I didn't value what you've given us. I'm sorry for every second I wasted forgetting to marvel at your beauty, for thinking you'd continue to envelope us with sunsets that melt into sunrises that we'd always have access to. Sorry for being callous about the gift to roam freely on this land and travel the skies and seas to discover newer possibilities and life and love."

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday dedicated a short and sweet message to "Mama Earth" and wrote: "Thank you Mama Earth. Let's all promise to do better and be kinder."

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming list of movies include Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Liger.