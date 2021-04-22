Earth Day 2021: Here's What Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra And Other Stars Posted

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy katrinakaif)

Every year, the world celebrates Earth Day on April 22. Since its origin in 1970, environmentalists and nature lovers have been advocating the growing need to work towards saving the planet. This year, Bollywood actors and actresses did their bit to spread awareness about the common cause. Social media handles of several celebrities had dedicated posts to mark the occasion. For instance, actress Katrina Kaif shared a gorgeous photo of herself enjoying the joys of nature. She is seen standing in a scenic location with water and tall trees in the background. She captioned the post: "#tb to a day at one of the most beautiful places makes you appreciate days like these, just being out in nature."

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, too, shared a video where one can see the sky changing its colours. He wrote, "When we don't interfere in nature's routine, we allow it to bloom... #WorldEarthDay."

Cocktail actress Diana Penty regularly treats fans with her images of picturesque locations. This time on Earth Day, she chose to share a video from the backwaters of Kerala. The caption says, "Always happiest when I'm in nature. The time has come to accept the damage we're creating and our part in it. I'm actively considering what I can do and how I can make the change for myself and those around me. Maybe you could too? Mother Earth will be the better for it."

Sanjana Sanghi, who debuted in Bollywood with Dil Bechara, also dropped a stunning picture along with a note. It reads, "Our beautiful beautiful Earth, I'm sorry we haven't succeeded in letting you sprawl in your own magnanimity. All that you give us cannot be taken for granted. I promise you we'll be better. We have to be."

Other stars who followed suit were Hema Malini, Arjun Rampal and Bhumi Pednekar.

With each passing year as the climate crisis worsens, Earth Day gains significance. The theme this year is 'Restore Our Earth'.