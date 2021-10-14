Durga Puja 2021: Inside Rani Mukerji's Navami Festivities. See Trending Pics

Rani Mukerji photographed at the pandal.

Rani Mukerji might be a social media recluse but she made up for it by happily posing for the shutterbugs at a pandal in Mumbai on Thursday. The actress, who is rarely papped in the city, stepped out on the occasion of Navami. Rani Mukerji looked every bit stunning in a bright yellow saree with a red border. She accessorised her look with a statement necklace and gold earrings. The actress had her hair immaculately tied in a bun and she finished off her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, a bindi and a bright smile. The actress happily posed for the cameras during the festivities. Pictures from Rani's Navami look are trending big time.

In terms of work, Rani Mukerji awaits the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which she co-stars with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The actress was also a part of the first installment of the film that also starred Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also be seen in a film titled Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which will be directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Rani's husband Aditya Chopra.

Rani Mukerji's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed movies like Black, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Mardaani, Saathiya, Talaash, Hichki, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Chalte Chalte among many others. She was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller Mardaani 2.