Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan And Siddhant Chaturvedi's Film Postponed Due To COVID-19

A picture from the sets of Bunty Aur Babli 2.(Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Highlights The film has been postponed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases

It has been directed by Varun Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films

A new release date will be announced by Yash Raj Films

Almost a month after announcing the release date of their much-awaited film Bunty Aur Babli 2, Yash Raj Films have decided to postpone the film, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The second instalment of the hit con-drama that features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari was scheduled to open in theatres on April 23, 2021. A new release date of the Varun Sharma directorial will be announced later by Yash Raj Films. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update about the film on Twitter and wrote: "#BreakingNews: #BuntyAurBabli2 - which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 - has been postponed... #YRF will announce the new release date later. #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi #Sharvari."

Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

In a follow-up tweet, Taran revealed that the production house has decided to push back the theatrical release of the film due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. "Due to the spike in #Covid19 cases and the impact on the entertainment industry in #India, #YRF has taken the call to push the release of #BuntyAurBabli2 ahead," he wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Due to the spike in #Covid19 cases and the impact on the entertainment industry in #India, #YRF has taken the call to push the release of #BuntyAurBabli2 ahead. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2021

This comes just a month after Yash Raj Films announcing the release dates of five of their upcoming films. There is no update on the release of the rest of the four films which include Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, period-drama Prithviraj, Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera.

Bunty Aur Babli 2is the second instalment of YRF's hit film Bunty Aur Babli. The first part of the film starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. In the second instalment, Saif Ali Khan will step into the shoes of Abhishek Bachchan. It also marks the debut film of newcomer Sharvari.

Bunty Aur Babli was one of the biggest hits of 2005. The film revolved around the story of two ambitious individuals who ended up conning people using their pseudonyms Bunty and Babli. While, Abhishek and Rani played Bunty and Babli respectively, Big B played the role of a cop in the film.