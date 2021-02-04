Here's How Amitabh Bachchan Marked 16 Years Of Black

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in Black. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan )

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's 2005 film Black clocked 16 years on Thursday. On the occasion, Big B shared stills from the film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and wrote about how the movie was "ahead of its time." He wrote: "It has been 16 years...since Debraj Sahai. Black...a movie way ahead of its time. Every dialogue, every instance in the movie was so beautifully crafted, that it has engraved its existence in everyone's heart, including mine" and added hashtags like #16YearsOfBlack #RaniMukerji and #SanjayLeelaBhansali. See Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

Black showcased the bond of a teacher named Debraj Sahai (Amitabh Bachchan) and his student Michelle McNally (Rani Mukerji), who was visually and hearing impaired. Ayesha Kapur played the role of young Michelle in the film.

For his performance in the film, Amitabh Bachchan won the National Award for the Best Actor. The film, which also won the National Award for the Best Feature Film in Hindi, fetched Sabyasachi Mukherjee the National Award for the Best Costume Design. Rani Mukerji won the Filmfare Award for the Best Actress for her performance.

Black was the highest grossing film of 2005 overseas and it screened at several international film festivals too.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released on Prime Video last year. The actor has a couple of films lined up, including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra (co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt), Chehre (with Emraan Hashmi), sports drama Jhund and Mayday, in which he will share screen space with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.