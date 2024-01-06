Dunki Box Office Collection Day 16: Keeping Up With Shah Rukh Khan's Film

SRK in Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki has successfully passed the 15-day test at the box office by minting over Rs 200 crore. On day 16, the romantic-comedy collected Rs 2.20 crore across languages, as reported by Sacnilk. So far, the debut collaboration of SRK and director Rajkumar Hirani has minted Rs 208.67 crore at the domestic box office. Dunki has also received much love and appreciation from the global audience. According to a post shared on Red Chillies Entertainment's official Instagram handle, the film has amassed Rs 422.90 crore worldwide. In their caption, Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, “These are fireworks of your love, making noise at the Box Office! Book your tickets right away! Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!”

A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan posted a special Instagram video to wish his fans a Merry Christmas. In the video, he is seen wearing a Santa hat and encouraging his fans to watch Dunki. The caption of his video reads, “Iss baar bhi kisike secret santa bane ho? Toh unke aur unki family ke liye... Dunki ki tickets book kardo! Bacche, boodhey aur parivaar… Sabke liye Dunki hai best… Toh entertainment se bhari iss journey mein... be our guests! [Have you become someone's Secret Santa again this year? So, for them and their family... book tickets for Dunki! For kids, the elderly, and the entire family... Dunki is the best for everyone. So, in this journey filled with entertainment... be our guests!] #Dunki in cinemas now!”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Dunki 3.5 stars and said, “Dunki is buoyed by an array of flawless performances, with the lead actor and Taapsee Pannu, playing a woman who is far more than just the hero's romantic interest, leading the way through the ups and downs - more of the latter really - triggered by the characters' repeated leaps of faith across unknown terrains and into an equally alien land. At the core of the plot is a love story that springs many a surprise. But in doing so it does not have to labour overly hard. It strikes a neat balance between heart, head and soul, crafting an emotionally engaging tale with its fair share of twists that do not strain credulity beyond reasonable limits.”

Dunki released on December 21. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the film featured Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal.