Dunki Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's Film's First Monday Test Result

A still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunkicontinues to shine at the box office. Rajkumar Hirani's film, which revolves around a group of friends and their dream to go abroad, passed its first Monday test with flying colours. Dunki has minted Rs 22.50 crore on Day 5 (across all languages), as per a Sacnilk report. With this, Dunki's total business now stands at Rs 128.13 crore at the domestic box office. At the global box office, the debut collaboration between SRK and Rajkumari Hirani has collected Rs 211.13 crore. The super hit news was announced by Red Chillies Entertainment, who has co-produced Dunki, on Instagram. Sharing a poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan, the production house wrote, “This festive season, your love has given us the best present of the year!”

Dunki was also screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, December 24. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani.

Recently, Rajkumar Hirani revealed that he wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan since he noticed him in Circus. FYI: Circus is a 1989 TV series that aired on DD National. Rajkumar Hirani shared insights into how he first noticed SRK in the TV series and explained why it took two decades for them to work together. The filmmaker said, “Mai ek kahaani batata hu aapko. Mai film institute mein padhta tha. To vahan to sabka struggle yeh rehta hai ki bahar nikalke film banani hai aur banegi kaise? Producer kaun milega? Actor kaun milega? To vahan ek common room tha, kabhi kabhi hum baitheke vaha TV dekhte the. To vahan ek din ek series chal rahi thi Circus. Aur usme ek scene tha, platform pe. And I vividly till date remember. Mujhe camera angle bhi pta hai kitna tha. Aur ek monologue sa chal raha tha. [Let me tell you a story. I was studying at the film institute, and there, everyone struggled with the idea of making a film and how it would happen. Who will be the producer? Who will be the actor? There was a common room where we would sometimes sit and watch TV. One day, a series was running. There was a scene on a platform, and I vividly remember it to this day. I even remember the camera angle. There was a monologue]”

“And there was an actor performing, who I did not know. Maine dekha, maine kaha, ‘Bada kamal ka actor hai yaar ye. Ab hum yahan se paas out honge, hamare saath Bachchan sahab (Amitabh Bachchan) thodi kaam kar lenge. To ye actor hai yaar, mai isko nazar mein rakhta hu. Mai nilkunga, aur mai isko approach karunga, aur iske saath film banayenge.' Jab tak mai nikla tab tak vo Shah Rukh Khan bahut bade star ban chuke the. To uske baad mujhe 20 saal wait karna pada. [When I saw him, I said, 'This actor is amazing. Once we pass out from here, it is not like we will get to work with Bachchan sir (Amitabh Bachchan). This is a good actor. I'll keep an eye on him. I will approach him, and we will make a film together.' By the time I graduated, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star. After that, I had to wait for 20 years,” Rajkumar Hirani added.