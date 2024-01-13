Dunki Box Office Collection Day 23: Progress Report On Shah Rukh Khan's Film

A still from the film. (courtesy: Youtube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has had an impressive run of over three weeks at the box office. On day 23, the Rajkumar Hirani film collected Rs 55 lakh, as reported by Sacnilk. The movie, which features the first-ever on-screen pairing of ‘King Khan' with Taapsee Pannu, has now accumulated ₹222.42 crore domestically. Dunki revolves around the illegal methods people resort to to migrate to another country in search of a better future. The film continues to garner appreciation globally. As per a post shared on Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram handle, Dunki has collected ₹454.90 crore worldwide. In their caption, Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, “This love from every corner of the world makes us truly grateful! Book your tickets right away! Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!”

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu who plays the role of Manu Randhawa in Dunki, opened up about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Taapsee said, “This was a dream or a benchmark of sorts that I never thought I'd be able to achieve because I really did not keep it on my list. I was like, this is too good to be true, let's just not even keep it on my list because if I don't achieve it, I'll keep feeling bad about it.”

“Now because I have worked for two years shooting this film (Dunki), I was lucky enough to be with him (Shah Rukh Khan) every single day. We have shot together, there is hardly any stuff we have without each other. It was learning not just in front of the camera, it was learning beyond the camera. Because the stories that he tells you about his experiences in the last 35 years in the industry to the tricks of actors in front of the camera,” Taapsee Pannu added.

Dunki was released on December 21 last year. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film stars Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in important roles. Dunki is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.