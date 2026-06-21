Dua Lipa Shares Wedding Pics With Callum Turner: 'Mr And Mrs'

Singer Dua Lipa has finally shared a closer look at her wedding festivities with Callum Turner. The couple, who married in a private civil ceremony in London on May 31, later hosted a three-day wedding celebration in Palermo, Sicily, attended by family, friends and several celebrity guests.

Recently, the singer shared photos from her wedding and reception. The caption read, "Mr and Mrs".

Wedding Outfits

For the main wedding ceremony, Dua Lipa chose a custom Chanel haute couture gown adorned with feathers and crystals.

The dress featured a low-back design, an embroidered veil and a sweeping train decorated with delicate feather details.

She completed her bridal look with a feathered headpiece and custom-made white satin pumps by Massaro, while Callum Turner wore a custom Louis Vuitton suit.

The dress was crafted at Chanel's ateliers at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris and featured extensive hand embroidery and embellishment work.

The bridal gown was embroidered with 480,000 beads by Atelier Montex and included trompe l'oeil jewel detailing created by Lesage, which reportedly required 1,155 hours of needlework.

The design also featured 25,000 feathers applied by Lemarie. Lipa's six-metre tulle veil was hand-embroidered with beads and feathers and finished with hand-cut organza appliques.

Lipa showcased several designer looks throughout the wedding weekend.

At the welcome party on Friday, she wore a custom white leather Bottega Veneta dress featuring the brand's signature intrecciato weave and a feathered skirt.

She paired the outfit with a matching clutch and gold Bulgari jewellery.

For a post-wedding brunch on Sunday, the singer opted for a custom Chloe dress made from floral lace and carried a swan-shaped handbag from the fashion house.

Background

The wedding celebrations reportedly took place at Villa Valguarnera, an 18th-century Sicilian estate often referred to as "little Versailles."

Vanity Fair reported that music legend Elton John performed "Your Song" during the festivities.

Guests were served traditional Sicilian dishes, including anelletti alla Norma, panelle and crocchè, followed by desserts such as cassata and cannoli.

Several well-known names attended the celebrations, including Donatella Versace, Joe Alwyn, Olivia Dean, Charli xcx, Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer and Kevin Parker of Tame Impala.

