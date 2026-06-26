Dua Lipa Share Loved-Up Moments From Her Italian Honeymoon With Husband Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has given fans a glimpse into her romantic honeymoon with husband Callum Turner. A few days after the couple's star-studded wedding, the newlyweds jet off to Italy for a honeymoon as “Italy is their favorite place.”

The singer-songwriter shared a series of relaxed, fun, and loved-up honeymoon moments from their Italian getaway on Instagram on Friday, June 26, simply captioning them, “Roadtripping.”

The 20 photos from the trip captured the newlyweds enjoying every moment. From relaxing together and sightseeing to indulging in Italian cuisine and soaking up the sunshine, they had the best time of their life.

Among the highlights were photos of Lipa lounging in a cozy white robe, enjoying a bubble bath, sunbathing with Turner soaking up the sun outside with her husband and eating pasta and gelato. The couple also spent time reading together, one of their favorite shared hobbies.

Dua Lipa And Callum Turner's Second Marriage

The honeymoon comes just days after the pair's lavish second wedding celebration in Sicily. According to PEOPLE, the couple chose Italy for their honeymoon because it holds special meaning for them.

“They have so many happy memories in Italy,” a source told the publication, adding that returning to Sicily to celebrate their wedding made the country the perfect destination for their honeymoon.

“Returning to Sicily to celebrate their wedding and create even more memories felt very special. It made Italy a natural choice for their honeymoon,” the source said.

Another insider described the trip as both “romantic” and “relaxing,” saying the couple spent their days by the water, talking, laughing and enjoying each other's company.

“They spend their days enjoying the water, talking, laughing and soaking up the sunshine. They look incredibly happy, keep holding hands and are very cute,” the couple said.

Dua Lipa And Callum Turner's Marriage

Lipa and Turner first tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31 before hosting a larger destination wedding celebration at Villa Valguarnera in Sicily on June 6.

Following the London ceremony, a source close to the singer said she “couldn't be happier,” describing the wedding as intimate, meaningful and exactly what the couple had envisioned.

“The London ceremony was exactly what they wanted. It was intimate and meaningful, and they were surrounded by loved ones,” the source said, adding that the couple had a small celebration after the ceremony.

Of the couple's decision to have a second wedding, the insider said, “They get to enjoy the best of both worlds. A private moment together and a larger celebration with family and friends in Italy.”

Lipa confirmed her engagement to Turner in June 2025 after months of speculation. The pair first sparked dating rumours in January 2024 before making their relationship Instagram official later that year.