Why Dua Lipa Fans Are Defending Callum Turner After Rumoured Viral Ex-Girlfriend Comments

Weeks after Dua Lipa and Callum Turner wrapped up their lavish wedding celebrations in Italy, an old podcast clip has suddenly put the spotlight back on the actor's dating history.

A video from influencer Victoria Villarroel's Better Half podcast has gone viral, with many fans convinced she was talking about Turner while discussing a former British boyfriend. The clip, originally released in February 2026, started making the rounds again after Dua and Callum's wedding festivities made headlines earlier this month.

In the episode, Villarroel, a former assistant of Kylie Jenner, and co-host Stassie Karanikolaou discussed an unnamed ex who is now engaged to a famous celebrity. Without naming anyone directly, Villarroel shared details that quickly got social media users talking.

According to Villarroel, her former partner repeatedly told her during their relationship that he had no interest in dating famous people or being part of the celebrity spotlight.

"This man would be like, 'I would never date somebody that gets paparazzi. I would never date a famous person. I would never go to the Met Gala. That's corny,'" she recalled.

The comments immediately caught the attention of fans because Turner and Lipa have become one of the entertainment industry's most photographed couples. The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala and have regularly been spotted together at major events and on romantic getaways.

Villarroel also claimed that the unnamed ex met his current fiancee while he was having dinner with her.

"My ex-boyfriend is now engaged to someone who he met while he was having dinner with me," she said. "Like she sat next to us at this restaurant in London."

She described the situation as "crazy" and joked that her own dating experiences often make her friends feel better about their relationships.

The influencer further claimed that her former partner preferred to keep their romance private and did not want to appear on her social media accounts.

While Villarroel never named her former partner, and neither she nor Turner has publicly confirmed they were ever in a relationship, many social media users were quick to speculate that she was referring to the actor. The conversation soon spilled onto Reddit, where fans debated whether the resurfaced comments were really a dig at Turner's romance with Dua Lipa.

Some users argued that there could be a simple explanation for the apparent change in attitude.

One Reddit user wrote, “She's an influencer. I think there's a meaningful difference between being posted for income-generating content on your less-famous partner's social media, and being posted on your equally-famous partner's social media. You can look at it as ‘he didn't see a future with her' and therefore was more private, but I think there's an equal concern he might have had that she viewed their relationship as a way to gain clout and expand her audience.”

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Another commenter suggested that people's priorities can evolve when they find the right partner.

“Sometimes it just happens that you meet someone and know they're a better match for you than the person you're already with. It sounds like Callum is just so happy to be with Dua that he no longer cares about paparazzi or thinking the Met Gala is corny,” the user wrote.

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Others echoed similar sentiments, arguing that changing views over time is perfectly normal.

“There's nothing really inherently wrong with that. people change. and clearly he liked Dua enough to change or compromise on some things,” one post read.

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Another user wrote, “I mean, sometimes you meet someone and your priorities change, not a novel concept.”

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“People change — and maybe falling in love with Dua Lipa makes you ok with things or see things differently,” read another remark.

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The renewed discussion comes shortly after the newlyweds celebrated their marriage with a multi-day wedding event in Sicily. The singer later shared wedding photos on Instagram with the simple caption: "Mr And Mrs."