Drishyam 2 Star Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth Welcome Baby Boy: Report

Ishita Dutta with Vatsal Sheth. (courtesy: ishidutta)

Drishyam 2 star Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth have welcomed a baby boy, ETimes reported. ETimes quoted a source as saying, "The baby and the mother are healthy. She will be discharged on Friday. The family is the happiest right now." The couple is yet to make the big announcement on social media. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth got married on November 28, 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. Ishita Dutta announced her pregnancy in March this year.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth announced that they are expecting a baby in March this year. Sharing this sun-kissed silhouette shot, the couple captioned it, "Baby on Board." Check out the post shared by the couple here:

Ishita Dutta had actively been sharing pictures from her maternity diaries on social media. Earlier this year, the actress posted pictures from her baby shower ceremony on social media and she wrote, "Love, laughter, gratitude, happiness, blessings.., This day was everything we could have asked for...Thank you for all your wishes and love. Some moments from the ceremony here." Take a look:

In terms of work, Ishita Dutta was last seen in the thriller Drishyam 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. The film was a big hit at the box office last year.

Meanwhile, Vatsal Sheth recently starred in Om Raut's box office debacle Adipurush, alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. He also wrapped shooting for his Gujarati debut film, co-starring Helly Shah.