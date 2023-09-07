Dream Girl 2 Success Party: Ayushmann-Ananya, Sussanne-Arslan, Bhumi Pednekar And Others

Dream Girl 2 team knows how to party

Scenes from the film's success party.

Taking a brief break from the Jawan updates, we bring to you scenes from the Dream Girl 2 success bash, hosted at film producer Ekta Kapoor's Mumbai residence last night. The party was a star-studded affair and celebrities from the film and television world united at the party. The film's lead actor Ayushmanna Khurrana was accompanied by wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday's cheer squad included parents Bhavana and Chunky Panday. Ayushmann was dressed in a tux, Ananya in a red number.

See photos from last night here:

78tlvhr

toma4r58

Ekta Kapoor posed with Ayushmann Khurrana. We also spotted Jeetendra at the party.

gdj0sjp8

Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni attended the party together.

Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar posed on the red carpet.

Rakul Preet Singh's plus one was boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Anil Kapoor's swag was off the charts.

Hello there, Karan Kundrra.

We also spotted TV star Anita Hassanandani and singer Neha Kakkar at the party.

Rajpal Yadav and Manjot Singh clicked at the party.

Dream Girl 2 opened to largely average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 1.5 star out of 5 and he wrote, "To the credit of Ayushmann Khurrana, he never gives the impression that he is on a sinking ship. He does not hold back one bit even when the writing lets him down. Manjot Singh, when the script permits, soldiers on gamely and lends the lead actor some support. "

The first installment of the film featured Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it was produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the second installment of the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been replaced by Ananya Panday.

