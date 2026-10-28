"Don't Need Lectures From Content Creators": Swara Bhasker Takes A Dig At Influencers On <i>Rise And Fall 2</i>

Rise and Fall 2 witnessed a tense exchange between Swara Bhasker and influencer Shreya Kalra after the social media star questioned the actor's diplomatic approach to the game. While Swara initially thanked Shreya for her feedback, she later expressed frustration over content creators and reality stars advising her on how to play. The actor also made it clear that she has always taken a stand on issues that mattered to her.

Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra made an appearance on Rise and Fall to support her boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal, who is a contestant on the show. During her interactions with the housemates, Shreya advised Swara not to be diplomatic and to play her own game.

To which the actor said, "Shreya, respectfully, I am who I am. My world is not the world of reality shows. I am actually not interested in building a career through these kinds of shows."

After Shreya walked away, Swara expressed her frustration with influencers and reality stars who offered her unsolicited advice on how to play the game. “I have ruined my career by taking a stand for things that matter, instead of endorsing every Tom, Dick, and Harry who pays you money. Please, I do not need lectures from content creators or reality stars," she said.

Karan Patel and Shehzad Poonawalla also voiced their agreement with Swara's views. The actor added that she was ready to confront people directly and questioned why anyone was trying to lecture her about diplomacy.

Hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise and Fall 2's current contestant line-up includes Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Shehzad Poonawalla, Manish Kashyap, Niharika Tiwari, Irina Rudakova, Rishabh Jaiswal, Jashwanth Bopanna and Sonam Malik. New episodes drop daily at 12 noon on Prime Video and MX Player.

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