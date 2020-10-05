'Don't Know How To Bear The Pain,' Writes Singer Monali After Dad Shakti Thakur's Death

A picture of Monali Thakur with her dad. (Image courtesy: monalithakur03)

Singer Monali Thakur's father Shakti Thakur died on Sunday. He was an actor and singer in the Bengali film industry. Mourning her father, Monali shared an emotional note on Instagram on Monday. She posted a couple of pictures of herself and her dad and described him as her "biggest critic and cheerleader." She wrote: "Sri Sakti Thakur... my father, my all.. the core of my existence, my biggest critic and cheerleader and my teacher.. the Angelic hand above my head... amar Baba... physically left us yesterday... I had never seen a more kind hearted and a more humble person in my life... not jack of all trades but truly master of many... his humility surprised me throughout my life... a brain too efficient for others to catch up to him."

In her heartfelt note, Monali Thakur also wrote about how her father's "talent and spirit" encouraged her to dream. "I started dreaming because of you, Baba... seeing you spread magic with your talent and spirit and cheerfulness... your strength made me want to be strong like you... I am a heartbroken but an immensely proud daughter, Baba... And I will make you proud with everything I do in life.. I will continue following your steps and will only spread love... I am and always will be forever grateful to you for your priceless, unparalleled Love that you gave me... And I know there is no one else on earth who can love me the way you have loved me and you still do... even while leaving you gave us no trouble... you went away like a king!" she added.

Monali signed off her post with these words: "I love you so much, Baba.. I feel you around me cause you are my angel, protecting me from everything negative... giving me wisdom... I feel you more now... Chhotu will be strong for you, Baba! Amar Pronam tomake... mother nature kept my prayers and didn't make you suffer... you went peacefully... because Almighty takes care of such rare beautiful souls like you...#lost #my #lifeline my #hero #my #father #heartattack #dont #know #how #to #bear #the #pain."

Monali Thakur, who is best known for singing popular tracks like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, for which she even won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, is married to Switzerland-based restaurateur Maik Richter.

She has also sung tracks like Sawaar Loon from Lootera, Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Khwab Dekhe from Race.

Recently, she released her single Dil Ka Fitoor. Monali has also worked in a couple of films and participated in numerous reality shows.