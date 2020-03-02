'Don't Get Involved With A Married Man': Neena Gupta Pours Her Heart Out On Instagram

Neena Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta, who is currently on a vacation in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand (going by her latest Instagram entry), shared a video on social media. As a part of her Sach kahun toh series of posts, the actress shared a new video on Monday, in which she recounted some of her life experiences, especially those pertaining to her love life. The 60-year-old actress begins the the video, saying: "Hello from Mukteshwar again. Sach kahun toh kuchh aise dialogues hain jo main apko sunaungi." The actress stated that she once got involved with a married man. In her post, Neena Gupta revealed that she even had the urge to call and inform the anonymous person's wife on several occasions. Ms Gupta added that after much ado, they decided to part ways. She signed off the post saying, "Sach kahun toh, don't get involved with a married man."

Neena Gupta has never shied away from talking about her private life. The actress was a in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the Eighties. Designer Masaba Gupta was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian in 1989. Vivian Richards later married Miriam while Neena Gupta got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo. The actress' impressive filmography includes films like the National Award winning film Badhaai Ho, Raat Ke Saudagar, Bhagvad Gita, Veer, Mulk and Panga among many others.