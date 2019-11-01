'Don't Be Shy Again' Challenge: Arjun Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Groove With Aparshakti Khurana

Arjun Kapoor and Aparshakti in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: aparshakti_khurana)

We just love social media challenges, especially the ones that feature our Bollywood stars. The reason we brought this up today is because there's a new challenge that is doing the round on social media - 'Don't Be Shy Again' challenge, which is a promotional activity for Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film , as a part of which Bollywood stars are nominating their colleagues to share videos of themselves dancing to the song Don't Be Shy Again from the film Bala. Ayushmann, who plays the lead role in the film, nominated Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma to accept the challenge. The actors were quick to accept the challenge and posted videos of themselves dancing to the track.

Sharing the video with Arjun Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana wrote: "Trying very hard to not be shy but with Arjun Kapoor just can't help it." He added the hashtags #DontBeShy and #TakeUpTheChallenge to his post. Check out the video here:

Aparshakti posted a video with Varun Dhawan and he captioned it: "Don't be shy ladies and gentlemen. Take this challenge right away like Varun and I did. All the love to Bhratashree." They further nominated Sanya Malhotra and Ananya Panday to take up the challenge.

Ayushmann shared this video on social media and wrote: "Taking the Don't Be Shy Again Challenge a notch higher. I have challenged my buddies, have you?"

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam and Saurabh Shukla. The film is slated to release on November 7.

