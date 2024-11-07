Donald Trump's Hollywood Endorsements: Celebrities Who Backed Him In The 2024 Campaign

Ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, several celebrities from the entertainment industry weighed in on the race to the White House. Some of Hollywood's biggest names endorsed Donald Trump, helping sway the election in his favour. These prominent figures were instrumental in energising his campaign and amplifying his political message. On Tuesday, Donald Trump returned to the White House after a resounding victory over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Here's a list of key celebrities from the entertainment industry who supported Donald Trump throughout his campaign:

Mel Gibson

The Hollywood actor publicly stated that he would vote for Donald Trump. When asked about his choice, Gibson told TMZ, "I don't think it's going to surprise anyone whom I'll vote for. Voting for Mr Trump would be a pretty good guess."

Dennis Quaid

Actor Dennis Quaid, known for The Parent Trap and The Day After Tomorrow, threw his weight behind Donald Trump at a rally in Coachella, California, ahead of the election. Speaking to the crowd, Quaid said: "It's time to pick a side. Are we gonna be a nation that stands for the Constitution? Or for TikTok? Are we gonna be a nation of law and order? Or wide open borders?"

Jon Voight

Veteran actor Jon Voight, father of Angelina Jolie, has long been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. In a video shared on social media, Voight said, "Donald Trump will make any sacrifice to save America. We must vote for Trump because he will save this nation."

Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer, best known for his role in Frasier, has been open about his support for Trump. In a September interview with the New York Times, he was asked about being a Republican in Hollywood. "For me to be anything else would be a problem," he responded.

Kid Rock

Kid Rock has been one of Donald Trump's most vocal celebrity supporters, frequently appearing at rallies alongside the former president. In June, the musician tweeted, "Trump is a genius and for the working class." He has also referred to Trump as his "bestie" in a May 2024 interview with Rolling Stone.

Kanye West

Kanye West, also known as Ye, remained a steadfast Trump supporter, reaffirming his endorsement during the 2024 election cycle. In February 2024, when approached by paparazzi, he boldly declared, "Of course, it's Trump all day!"

Amber Rose

The rapper, model and reality TV star expressed her admiration for Donald Trump's leadership style, describing him as an "alpha male" who made her feel safe. This sense of security, she explained, was a key factor in her decision to publicly endorse him.

Roseanne Barr

Actress and stand-up comedian Roseanne Barr, who was dismissed from her eponymous ABC sitcom in 2018 following a controversial tweet containing racist language, has remained a vocal supporter of Donald Trump in the years since. In April 2024, Barr made headlines once again when she posted a provocative skit online, accusing Joe Biden of assaulting her 26 years ago in an attempt to satirise allegations made by Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll.