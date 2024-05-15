In Moving Note, Influencer Dolly Singh Writes: 'Grown Up Despising My Body'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: dollysingh)

Actress and content creator Dolly Singh has shared a poignant note on body shaming and her long journey of accepting her body. In her note, the actress shared that she has struggled with gaining weight, grown up “despising” her body and has often been on the receiving end of unkind remarks. In her candid reflection, Dolly Singh bravely opens up about the struggles many face with body image, striking a chord with countless individuals – celebrities and fans alike – who have grappled with similar struggles. In her note, Dolly Singh wrote: “Like most people, my weight fluctuates too. Being on the naturally skinny side of the spectrum, I tend to lose weight easily (when I don't want to) and it's hard to put it back on. Last few months of finishing up the house, adulting and stressing took away the few good kgs I had gained over the last few years.”

Sharing her reaction to this development, Dolly Singh explained: “Honestly, this time I wasn't worried about it. I know that if I get back on my routine, work out, eat on time and with intention, I'll slowly get there. There is no hurry. I love my body now. I love my body in every state because it supports me. I have come to believe that and honestly, I feel proud about that. I have grown up despising my body, hating every bit of it, so this...is growth.”

Dolly Singh then spoke about the concept of “safe spaces” adding, “But as much as I have accepted it to shapeshift every now and then, people around me don't. And the other day, as I was about to go see someone, I decided against it because I realised, they're not my safe space. That I'm sure they'll have something to say about my weight. About my lost 'glow' or whatever term they'd wanna use to make me believe it's out of care (maybe it is, but keep it to yourself unless asked). It doesn't hurt the 30-year-old me, but the 13-year-old? It takes me back to the bad days sometimes.”

“Anyway, point is, I realised that there are only a few people and places in my life where I can go however I want to, it doesn't matter what I look like, what I am wearing or what my weighing scale says, I will receive love,” Dolly Singh said, adding: “My home is still not one. Maybe someday. If you could do something today, try to be someone's safe space. And count your own blessings of people in your life who don't care about the kgs fluctuating but the smiles on your face.”

In the caption, Dolly Singh wrote: “I hope I am someone's safe space," with a butterfly and heart emoji.

The Thank You For Coming star added: “Again this is not conversation about skinny vs fat shaming. I have never met a person in my life who hasn't been body shamed. not a single one. This is just a reminder, that we don't have to become the same demons that haunt us to this day. To being better human beings [heart emoji].”

Actress Archana Puran Singh said: “You're gorgeous. Always were. And will always be [heart emoji].”

Comedian-writer Punya Arora said: “I relate so much esp with the second slide. I have also avoided meeting people who I feel will comment on my appearance. I recently also had a conversation at home about being mindful around commenting on mine and anyone's appearance.”

Actor Rajat Barmecha replied with a heart emoji, as did Rohit Saraf.

Singer Raja Kumari said: “You are beautiful and worthy.”

Kareema Barry replied with heart emojis. Actress Navneet Kaur said: “Literally put my feelings into words! All heart.” Nikhil Taneja wrote: “Thank you for being so authentic.”

Several fans also shared their experiences in the comments section, which is replete with heart emojis.

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Dolly Singh is known for her work in Double XL, Thank You for Coming and Modern Love Mumbai.