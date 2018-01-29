Documentary On Kailash Satyarthi Wins Top Prize At Sundance Film Festival

American documentary Kailash has been awarded the US Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival that were held in Utah. The Derek Doneen-directed Kailash tracks the life of Indian Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and his fight to end child slavery in India. The official Twitter handle of the Sundance Film Festival announced the news: "U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary goes to Kailash, directed by Derek Doneen. #Sundance." Kailash Satyarthi, 64, is an Indian children's right activist well-known for his unrelenting efforts to curb child labour. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 along with Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.
U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary goes to KAILASH, directed by Derek Doneen. #sundancepic.twitter.com/1bAFLmUtDm— SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 28, 2018
Talking about the documentary Kailash Satyarthi wrote on Twitter: "#Kailash is a tribute to my colleagues Dhoomdas, Adarsh and Kalu who sacrificed their lives. And, a recognition of all my colleagues, who fought and are still fighting for human freedom and dignity as co-marchers in this challenging journey. @kailashmovie."
#Kailash is a tribute to my colleagues Dhoomdas, Adarsh and Kalu who sacrificed their lives. And a recognition of all my colleagues who fought and are still fighting for human freedom and dignity as co-marchers in this challenging journey. @kailashmoviepic.twitter.com/XjlGNuVT4z— Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) January 28, 2018
Derek Doneen made his debut with Kailash, through which he traced the journey of Kailash Satyarthi, who dedicated his life to bring an end to child slavery, leading to a global movement. The official description of the film read: "This intimate and suspenseful film follows one man's journey to do what many believed was impossible."
Kailash Satyarthi established several foundations like, Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Global March against Child Labour, and GoodWeave International for the liberation of children who are being rescued from child labour, slavery, and trafficking, across India.
The jury panel for this year's Sundance included actors Octavia Spencer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg, Joe Swanberg and cinematographer Rachel Morrison.