Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz And Sendhil Ramamurthy Swipe Right On Love And Confusion

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Welcome to the love quadrangle that is Do Aur Do Pyaar. The trailer of the film released on Saturday afternoon and it is a mix of love, confusion and the chaos that comes with it. Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi are an unhappily married couple and they find solace with different partners. Vidya Balan rediscovers romance with Sendhil Ramamurthy, while Pratik Gandhi finds himself falling for Ileana D'Cruz. Just when things begin to make sense for Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, they are asked by their respective partners to reveal their truth. The moment Vidya and Pratik brace themselves for the truth to surface, they find themselves confused all over. What follows are some date nights and deep conversations between them that don't make their complicated situation any better. More twists incoming - Ileana reveals that she and Pratik are expecting a child together. Sendhil, on the other hand, asks Vidya to talk to her husband about her affair.

The trailer of Do Aur Do Pyaar celebrates love in all its truest "surprising, confusing and consuming" form. The trailer delves deep into modern day relationships and the concept of infidelity. Check out the trailer of Do Aur Do Pyaar here:

Sharing the film's trailer on social media, Vidya Balan wrote, "Buckle up, 'cuz it's time to double the fun and romance with Do Aur Do Pyaar. #DoAurDoPyaarTrailer Out Now. Releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024.

Ahead of the trailer's release, the makers shared poster from the film on Friday and they captioned it, "Tomorrow's forecast: Romance will bloom and pyaar will cause confusion! Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer Out Tomorrow. Releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024."

Do Aur Do Pyaar has been directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and it is being produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.