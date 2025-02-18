Advertisement

Farah Khan's LOL Request To Sania Mirza's Son: "Do A Udit Ji On Me", Viral Video Leaves Internet In Splits

New Delhi:

Farah Khan is known for her bubbly personality and witty remarks. The filmmaker recently shared a fun video on YouTube. The vlog features her BFF Sania Mirza and Sania's son, Izhaan. The mother-son paid a friendly visit to Farah's home. 

While the video was filled with fun bits, one moment, in particular, stole the internet's attention – Farah's unique way of asking for a kiss from Izhaan.

In a clip making the rounds on social media, Izhaan is playing with a ball. We can see Sania and Farah sitting on the sofa. As the ball rolls toward Farah, she grabs it. 

When Izhaan comes for the ball, Farah playfully says, “First, you have to give me a kiss. You know that.” Sania chimes in, suggesting, “Or give a hug.” But what sent everyone into fits of laughter was Farah's next line: “Come on, do a Udit ji on me, come on.”

Izhaan snatches his ball and runs away – classic kid move. And if you do not get the “Udit ji” reference, well, you might just be living under a rock. (Hint: It is all about that recent Udit Narayan kiss controversy.)

A fan page shared the video on Instagram. The text on top of the video read, “She (Farah Khan) needs to have her comedy show.”

The Internet could not keep calm after watching this clip.  A user wrote,  “Farah never disappoints with her humour.” Another one added, “Farah Khan is unintentionally funny.”

A LOL comment read, “Hesitation hesitates from her.” A person said, “She doesn't hesitate, I love her.”

“Farah is unhinged that's why her movies are just like her full-on masti,” commented someone.

For the unversed, earlier this month, Udit Narayan found himself at the centre of a major backlash online. It all began during one of his live performances when a group of female fans approached him for selfies. While posing with them, the singer unexpectedly kissed some of the fans. The incident didn't sit well with the internet, sparking a lot of negative reactions and controversy. Click here to read the full story.

